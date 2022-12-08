Y-mAbs' Danyelza for neuroblastoma gets approval in China
Dec. 08, 2022 9:45 AM ETY-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- China's National Medical Products Administration granted conditional approval to Y-mAbs Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:YMAB) Danyelza to treat neuroblastoma.
- Neuroblastoma is a cancer which develops from immature nerve cells found in several parts of the body.
- Danyelza was conditionally approved, in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), to treat patients 1 year of age and older with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow who have shown a partial or minor response, or stable disease to prior therapy.
- Y-mAbs said continued approval for this indication may be based on verification of clinical benefits in a confirmatory trial Study 201, where not less than 10 patients shall be enrolled in China.
- Danyelza (naxitamab-gqgk) 40mg/10ml will be marketed in China by Y-mAbs' partner SciClone Pharmaceuticals, according to the company.
