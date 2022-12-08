Y-mAbs' Danyelza for neuroblastoma gets approval in China

Dec. 08, 2022 9:45 AM ETY-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

APPROVED Rubber Stamp On Yellow Background 3D Rendering

GOCMEN

  • China's National Medical Products Administration granted conditional approval to Y-mAbs Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:YMAB) Danyelza to treat neuroblastoma.
  • Neuroblastoma is a cancer which develops from immature nerve cells found in several parts of the body.
  • Danyelza was conditionally approved, in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), to treat patients 1 year of age and older with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow who have shown a partial or minor response, or stable disease to prior therapy.
  • Y-mAbs said continued approval for this indication may be based on verification of clinical benefits in a confirmatory trial Study 201, where not less than 10 patients shall be enrolled in China.
  • Danyelza (naxitamab-gqgk) 40mg/10ml will be marketed in China by Y-mAbs' partner SciClone Pharmaceuticals, according to the company.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.