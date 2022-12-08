Grupo Aeromexico sees 30.6% Y/Y increase in November transported passengers

Dec. 08, 2022

  • Grupo Aeromexico (OTC:GRPAF) said it transported 2.4M passengers in November, 30.6% up Y/Y.
  • International passengers increased by 32.8%, while domestic passengers increased by 29.8%.
  • The company's total capacity, measured in available seat kilometers, increased by 32.7% on a yearly basis. On an international basis, it increased by 34.6% while domestic capacity increased by 29.9%.
  • Demand, measured in passenger-kilometers, increased by 33.5% Y/Y, international demand having increased by 37.3% and domestic demand increased by 28.0%.
  • The company's load factor was 82.0%, flat Y/Y. International load factor increased by 0.8 p.p. and domestic load factor decreased by 1.2 p.p.
