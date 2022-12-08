Medigus announces cash capital distribution of $0.85 per ADS
Dec. 08, 2022 9:49 AM ETMedigus Ltd. (MDGS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) on Thursday announced the details of its $1.6M cash capital distribution.
- The firm will distribute cash capital of $0.85 per American depositary share to ADS holders and holders of Nasdaq-listed warrants (on an as exercised basis), as of record date December 20.
- Payment is expected on or about December 28.
- After a ruling from the Israeli Tax Authorities, the payment is not subject to tax withholding in Israel and Medigus (MDGS) will pay the cash capital amount in full.
