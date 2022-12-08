Broadcom pops after Q4 results, guidance surpass expectations

Dec. 08, 2022 4:22 PM ETBroadcom Inc. (AVGO)VMWBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor3 Comments

Broadcom Expected To Beat Quarterly Earnings Expectations

Justin Sullivan

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) shares were modestly higher in extended-hours trading after the semiconductor company reported fourth-quarter results that topped expectations.

For the period ending October 30, Broadcom (AVGO) earned an adjusted $10.45 per share on $8.93B in revenue, up 21% year-over-year. Included in its top-line growth was $7.09B from semiconductor-related revenue and $1.83B in sales related to infrastructure software.

Analysts were expecting the company to earn $10.29 per share on $8.9B in revenue.

Looking ahead to the first-quarter, the Hock Tan-led Broadcom (AVGO) said it expects revenue to be about $8.9B, slightly above the $8.8B that analysts were forecasting.

Broadcom (AVGO) also said it expected first quarter adjusted EBITDA guidance to be "approximately 63 percent of projected revenue."

The company will hold a conference call at 5 p.m. EST to discuss the results.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Federal Trade Commission's review of Broadcom's (AVGO) $61B planned acquisition of VMWare (VMW) was focused on conglomerate effects of the combination.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.