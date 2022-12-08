Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) shares were modestly higher in extended-hours trading after the semiconductor company reported fourth-quarter results that topped expectations.

For the period ending October 30, Broadcom (AVGO) earned an adjusted $10.45 per share on $8.93B in revenue, up 21% year-over-year. Included in its top-line growth was $7.09B from semiconductor-related revenue and $1.83B in sales related to infrastructure software.

Analysts were expecting the company to earn $10.29 per share on $8.9B in revenue.

Looking ahead to the first-quarter, the Hock Tan-led Broadcom (AVGO) said it expects revenue to be about $8.9B, slightly above the $8.8B that analysts were forecasting.

Broadcom (AVGO) also said it expected first quarter adjusted EBITDA guidance to be "approximately 63 percent of projected revenue."

The company will hold a conference call at 5 p.m. EST to discuss the results.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Federal Trade Commission's review of Broadcom's (AVGO) $61B planned acquisition of VMWare (VMW) was focused on conglomerate effects of the combination.