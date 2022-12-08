Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) said on Thursday it continues to identify and execute against multiple initiatives to both reduce expenses, and streamline decision-making and organizational structure. Those plans include a focus on a meaningful reduction in marketing, consulting and labor spend in 2023.

The streamlining actions include a reduction of approximately 10% of its total corporate workforce. As a result of these actions, the company expects to incur approximately $1.2M in employee-related expenses, primarily consisting of severance payments, substantially all of which will result in cash expenditures.

Looking ahead, Blue Apron (APRN) plans to further reduce expenses and has identified expense reductions of up to approximately $50.0M in 2023 as compared to this year.

APRN said the cost reduction plans address both near-term and long-term expenses as Blue Apron focuses on driving towards profitability in the future. The company is working to strengthen its balance sheet to maintain compliance with its $25M minimum liquidity covenant. APRN plans to continue to execute on its at-the-market program, if market conditions permit, and execute on the additional planned expense reductions outlined above.

Blue Apron (APRN) also continues to work with its financial advisors to evaluate financing and other alternatives, in addition to being in discussions with its lender.

Shares of Blue APron (APRN) gained 4.80% following the announcement and a short trading halt.