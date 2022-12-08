Selected services revenue advances 2.2% in Q3 versus Q2

Dec. 08, 2022 10:16 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Air conditioner technician services outdoor AC unit and the Gas Generator

dmphoto

  • Q3 Quarterly Services Report: Selected Services Revenue of $5.06T, +2.2% Q/Q and +9.0% Y/Y.
  • U.S. utilities revenue of $196.5B climbed 4.9% from Q2 and 22.8% from Q3 2021.
  • Transportation and warehousing revenue of $370.8B increased 0.8% from Q2 and 20.8% from Q3 2021.
  • Information sector revenue of $563.1B gained 0.8% from the prior quarter and 8.4% in the year-ago quarter.
  • Finance and insurance revenue was $1.46T, up 2.5% from Q2 and +7.2% from Q3 of last year.
  • Real estate and rental and leasing revenue of $242.2B rose 0.7% from Q2 and 8.6% Y/Y.
  • Professional, scientific, and technical services revenue gained 2.6% Q/Q to $678B, accelerating 10.2% Y/Y.
  • Previously, (Dec. 5) ISM Services Index unexpectedly turns higher in November.

