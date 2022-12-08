Ciena shares see the light as shares surge 20% on strong quarterly results

Dec. 08, 2022 10:23 AM ETCiena Corporation (CIEN)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor

Ciena Ottawa Campus in Kanata, ON soon after opening

Trevor Meunier/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) shares rocketed up by as much as 20% Thursday as Wall Street rallied behind the optical technology company following it quarterly results that blew past analysts' expectations.
  • Before the start of trading, Ciena (CIEN) reported a fourth-quarter profit of 61 cents a share, excluding one-time items, on revenue of $971M. Those results more-than-surpassed analysts' consensus estimates for earnings of 7 cents a share on $850M in sales.
  • During the same period a year ago, Ciena (CIEN) earned 85 cents a share, excluding one-time items, on $1.04B in revenue.
  • The company, which specializes in optical routing and switching technology used in communication networks, also said that business is looking up heading into 2023. Chief Executive Gary Smith said in a statement that Ciena (CIEN) expects to deliver "outsized revenue growth in fiscal 2023 given our significant backlog and continued signs of gradual supply improvement."
  • Wall Street analysts and Seeking Alpha authors each have a consensus buy rating on Ciena's (CIEN) stock, while Seeking Alpha's Quant System, which historically outperforms the stock market, gives Ciena's (CIEN) shares a hold rating.

Comments

