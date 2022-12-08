GreenLight Biosciences gains after report about takeover approaches
Dec. 08, 2022 10:20 AM ETGreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA) rose 2.4% after a report that the biotech company has turned away some private equity approaches.
- Greenlight (GRNA) turned down the offers as it would like to remain public and would partner with other companies, according to a Dealreporter item, which cited an interview with CEO Andrey Zarur.
- Zarur acknowledged that at some point he might have to consider a takeover without an increased market cap or ability to raise funds in the stock market. Greenlight (GRNA) has a market cap of $192 million.
- GreenLight (GRNA) went public through a SPAC deal in early February. The share have plunged 86% since then.
