Dec. 08, 2022 10:21 AM ETDenison Mines Corp. (DNN), DML:CABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Dension Mines (NYSE:DNN) +4.1% in Thursday's trading after releasing results from long-term core leach metallurgical testing to support the feasibility study underway for the Phoenix in-situ recovery uranium mining operation proposed for the Wheeler River project.

Denison (DNN)said core leach testing showed recovery of uranium in excess of 97%, showing excellent recovery of uranium from intact high-grade core, without the use of permeability enhancement.

Average recovered solution uranium head grade of 18.3 grams/liter exceeded the assumed 15 grams/liter uranium head grade being used in FS plant designs.

"The positive results... add to the weight-of-evidence de-risking the use of the ISR mining method at the high-grade Phoenix uranium deposit," according to Kevin Himbeault, Denison's (DNN) VP of Plant Operations & Regulatory Affairs.

Using the ISR process - which has never been used in a Canadian uranium mine - will keep Denison's (DNN) production costs very low on the Phoenix project, The Methodical Investor writes in an analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.

Comments

