Ginkgo Bioworks launches Ginkgo Enzyme Services
Dec. 08, 2022 10:24 AM ETGinkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) is trading ~5% higher after it launched Ginkgo Enzyme Services, which helps in development and discovery of novel enzyme activity through optimization of enzyme function and large scale manufacturing.
- Enzymes are biocatalysts used across a wide range of industries including in the production of medicines, food and materials.
- Ginkgo's Enzyme Services support R&D companied looking to identify new enzyme activity to replace existing chemical synthesis steps, improve enzyme specificity, activity, and stability in industrially relevant conditions, and optimize the manufacturing of enzymes for reduced cost of goods and environmental impact, the company said.
