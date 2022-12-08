AstraZeneca touts benefit of camizestrant over Faslodex in breast cancer

Dec. 08, 2022 10:31 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

AstraZeneca

  • AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ:AZN) said that its experimental onocologic camizestrant led to statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) versus Faslodex (fulvestrant) in women with metastatic breast cancer.
  • A phase 2 study examined the drug at two dose levels in post-menopausal patients with ER-positive locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer, previously treated with endocrine therapy.
  • Results showed that camizestrant reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 42% at a 75mg dose and 33% at a 150mg dose compared to Faslodex, which is the current standard of care selective estrogen receptor degrader therapy in the population.
  • Median PFS at the 75mg dose was 7.2 versus 3.7 months. At the 150mg dose, it was 7.7 versus 3.7 months.
  • AstraZeneca (AZN) first released top-line details about the SERENA-2 trial in October.

