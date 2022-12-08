C3.ai stock rises despite concerns around transition to consumption-based pricing model

Dec. 08, 2022 10:39 AM ETC3.ai, Inc. (AI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Financial stock market graph. Selective focus.

Diego Thomazini

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) shares gained 12% on Thursday after the AI software firm reported fiscal second quarter results that surpassed analysts expectations.

The company generated adjusted EPS of -$0.11 on revenue of $62.41M that grew 7.1% Y/Y. Subscription revenue increased by a solid 26%, accounting for 95% of total revenues.

Gross margin fell 122 basis points to 76.6% primarily due to a higher mix of trials and pilots, which carry a higher cost required to ensure customer success during this early phase of engagement. The company expects to be operating profitably on a adjusted basis and be cash positive by the end of fiscal 2024.

Adjusted remaining performance obligations of $453.5M was down from $529.3M one year ago. RPO of $417.3M met the firm's expectations as it continues to convert to consumption-based deals.

Analysts raised concerns over the company’s transition to consumption-based pricing model, with Deutsche Bank stating that "while the results included some encouraging signs, we remain concerned by a transition story with few tangible guideposts to measure progress along the way."

Vital Knowledge added, "The transition to a consumption- based pricing model caused RPO to fall short of expectation."

For Q3, C3.ai (AI) guided revenue in the range of $63M-65M vs. consensus of $64.82M and non-GAAP loss from operations ($25)M - ($29.0)M.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.