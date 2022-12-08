Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) (OTCPK:GLNCY) said Thursday it has abandoned plans for development of a controversial coal mine in Australia's Queensland state, citing broad global uncertainties and the state's higher coal royalty rates that "damaged investor confidence."

In June, Queensland ended a 10-year freeze on royalty rates and raised them to capture windfall profit.

The company also said the move is in line with its commitment "to a responsibly managed decline of our global coal business and our ambition of being a net zero total emissions business by 2050."

The A$2B (US$1.3B) Valeria project would have produced up to 20M metric tons/year of thermal and metallurgical coal, and was part of a package it bought from Rio Tinto in 2018 for $1.7B.

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) (OTCPK:GLNCY) recently issued guidance for lower production of copper and other commodities in 2023.