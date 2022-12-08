Glencore dumps plans for controversial Australian coal mine

Dec. 08, 2022 10:45 AM ETGlencore plc (GLCNF), GLNCYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Glencore Company Headquarters in Zug/Baar (Switzerland)

thamerpic/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) (OTCPK:GLNCY) said Thursday it has abandoned plans for development of a controversial coal mine in Australia's Queensland state, citing broad global uncertainties and the state's higher coal royalty rates that "damaged investor confidence."

In June, Queensland ended a 10-year freeze on royalty rates and raised them to capture windfall profit.

The company also said the move is in line with its commitment "to a responsibly managed decline of our global coal business and our ambition of being a net zero total emissions business by 2050."

The A$2B (US$1.3B) Valeria project would have produced up to 20M metric tons/year of thermal and metallurgical coal, and was part of a package it bought from Rio Tinto in 2018 for $1.7B.

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) (OTCPK:GLNCY) recently issued guidance for lower production of copper and other commodities in 2023.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.