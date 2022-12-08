CNS Pharma announces positive dats from glioblastoma multiforme treatment trial
Dec. 08, 2022 10:54 AM ETCNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNSP)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- CNS Pharma (NASDAQ:CNSP) announced preliminary results from its ongoing trial evaluating Berubicin for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma multiforme (GBM).
- The results reflected recruitment of a balanced patient population to compare Berubicin to Lomustine in the treatment of GBM, which could highlight Berubicin's potential to provide a better therapeutic option for patients after first-line therapy for their disease.
- "All grades of adverse events occurring in more than 5% of patients, as well as Grade 3-5 events, were also similar in the Berubicin and Lomustine arms," the company said.
- The company is currently enrolling patients across the U.S. and Europe and plans to announce interim analysis in mid-2023.
- This study, which has enrolled 49 patients, will evaluate the efficacy of the drug in terms of overall survival, with the goal of providing the first approved therapeutic option for patients after first-line therapy.
- (CNSP) has risen 1.3%.
