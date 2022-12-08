Nokia launches second phase of EUR 600M share buyback program
- Nokia (NYSE:NOK) has launched the launch the second EUR 300M phase of the share buyback program that aims to return up to EUR 600M of cash to its shareholders in tranches over a period of two years.
- The first phase of the share buyback program with a maximum aggregate purchase price of EUR 300M was completed on Nov. 11, 2022. Nokia (NOK) also cancelled 63.96M shares held by the company and repurchased under the first phase of the buyback program.
- Repurchases under the second phase will start at the earliest on Jan 02, 2023 and end at the latest by Dec. 21, 2023. The maximum number of shares that can be repurchased under the second phase is 275M, corresponding to ~5% of the total number of shares in Nokia.
- The transaction is aimed at optimizing Nokia's (NOK) capital structure through the reduction of capital.
