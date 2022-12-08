Sovos Brands drops after UBS turns cautious on 2023 setup

UBS turned cautious on Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) on Thursday with a downgrade to a Neutral rating from Buy.

While the firm continues to believe there is upside to consensus sales estimates as Rao's continues to grow household penetration and distribution, analyst Cody Ross warned on pressure on the margin line for the food company.

Ross and team believe it is more important for SOVO to beat consensus expectations than most stocks given it is a high-growth, small cap stock. Against that backdrop, the operating setup for 2023 is said to look tough for SOVO as the consumer becomes more budget conscious and the company faces a ~2% headwind from lapping the 53rd week in 2022.

Another consideration for the stock is the large stake held by Advent. "While we do not know Advent's plans for its stake, we think it is reasonable to expect Advent could sell down its stake over time given its investment strategy," noted Ross. In addition, SOVO management also has the ability to sell their 7M shares to add to the potential selling pressure.

UBS assigned a price target of $16 to SOVO.

Shares of Sovos Brands (SOVO) fell 5.15% in late morning trading on Thursday. SOVO trades below its 50-day, 100-day, and-200-day moving averages.