MakeMyTrip stock gains as Morgan Stanley upgrades on resilient margins
Dec. 08, 2022 11:11 AM ETMakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) shares gained on Thursday after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from "Equal Weight" to "Overweight", praising the firm's resilient margins despite increased ad spending.
- Analyst Gaurav Rateria wrote, "spending on ads has risen for all online travel agencies as travel returns to pre-Covid levels, but MakeMyTrip is keeping market share without diluting its Ebit margins."
- He anticipates adjusted Ebit margin of ~1% in the second half of fiscal 2023, with a steady-state margin of 1.9% by fiscal 2027.
- SA Quant system and authors rate the India-based online travel company as hold.
- Shares are up 3% today
