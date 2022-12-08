SPAC 7GC & Co. Holdings (NASDAQ:VII) has agreed to merge with video marketing platform Banzai International through a deal that estimates the enterprise value of the combined company at $380M.

The combined company will have a estimated equity value of $580M, $207M in cash and $7M in debt, assuming no redemptions by shareholders. Shares are expected to trade on Nasdaq.

Banzai has also agreed to buy sales and marketing data collector Hyros for $110M, to be paid primarily in stock. The closing is slated to occur immediately before the SPAC merger.

Based in Seattle, Banzai operates a SaaS engagement platform for marketers to create videos, webinars, virtual events and digital marketing campaigns.

SPAC 7GC & Co. is backed by tech growth fund 7GC and Hennessy Capital. 7GC & Co. went public in December 2020 , raising $230M.

7GC was reportedly in talks to merge with Vice Media (VICEM) last year, with the parties walking away from a potential deal in August 2021.