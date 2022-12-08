SPAC 7GC to merge with marketing engagement platform Banzai

Dec. 08, 2022 11:21 AM ET7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (VII), VIIAUVICEMBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor1 Comment

SPAC - Special Purpose Acquisition Company -- text on a torn dollar bill

zimmytws

SPAC 7GC & Co. Holdings (NASDAQ:VII) has agreed to merge with video marketing platform Banzai International through a deal that estimates the enterprise value of the combined company at $380M.

The combined company will have a estimated equity value of $580M, $207M in cash and $7M in debt, assuming no redemptions by shareholders. Shares are expected to trade on Nasdaq.

Banzai has also agreed to buy sales and marketing data collector Hyros for $110M, to be paid primarily in stock. The closing is slated to occur immediately before the SPAC merger.

Based in Seattle, Banzai operates a SaaS engagement platform for marketers to create videos, webinars, virtual events and digital marketing campaigns.

SPAC 7GC & Co. is backed by tech growth fund 7GC and Hennessy Capital. 7GC & Co. went public in December 2020 , raising $230M.

7GC was reportedly in talks to merge with Vice Media (VICEM) last year, with the parties walking away from a potential deal in August 2021.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.