Biomerica stock rises on approval of colorectal, breast screening tests in Saudi Arabia, UAE
Dec. 08, 2022 11:36 AM ETBiomerica, Inc. (BMRA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) stock rose ~6% on Thursday after the company said it received clearance from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Food and Drug Administration (KFDA) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) for its EZ Detect Colon Disease test and the Aware Breast Self Exam device.
- The company added that it is working with distribution partners to launch the products in these countries and throughout the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) regions.
- The EZ Detect Colon Disease Test is a a two-minute at-home test for detecting hidden blood in the stool, a primary early warning sign of colorectal cancer, according to the company.
Comments