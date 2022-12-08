IAC metrics for November shows continuous fall in revenues
Dec. 08, 2022 11:42 AM ETIAC Inc. (IAC), ANGIBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- IAC/InterActiveCorp's (NASDAQ:IAC) Dotdash Meredith business showed 27% decline in revenues on a pro forma basis for the month of November.
- However, the company's Angi business (NASDAQ:ANGI) posted 5% year-over-year gains (but at a decelerating rate).
- The Dotdash Meredith unit, which took over the National Media of publisher Meredith at the start of December, total revenues rose 531% year-over-year as reported, and digital revenue rose 212%.
- Digital revenue pro forma fell 16%, while print revenue on that measure dropped by 35%.
- In the company's Search operations, Ask Media Group revenue fell by 36% year-over-year, while Desktop revenue fell by 37%. The Emerging & Other operations showed revenue gains of 15%.
Comments