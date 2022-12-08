Li Auto Q3 2022 Earnings Preview

Dec. 08, 2022 11:53 AM ETLi Auto Inc. (LI)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, December 9, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS estimate is -$0.09 (-50% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $1.37B (+13.2% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 1 year, LI has beaten EPS and revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.
  • SA contributor The Value Pendulum in a bullish analysis said Li (LI) has a good chance of reporting earnings beat and other positive metrics.

