Fulgent Genetics stock slides as downgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler
Dec. 08, 2022 10:40 AM ETFLGTBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Piper Sandler analyst David Westenberg downgraded Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) to Neutral from Overweight with a price target of $40, down from $65.
- With the acquisition of Fulgent Pharma, Fulgent Genetics "has one of the widest offerings of products and services in the industry," Westenberg tells investors.
- However, the analyst thinks the company's mission "has become potentially too wide," and he'd like to "wait out the near-term integration and execution process."
- Fulgent deserves credit for its execution through COVID, but there aren't many successful combined esoteric lab/drug company models, which makes the stock's risk/reward balanced, says Westenberg.
- Fulgent Genetics Quant Rating says to Hold whereas, Wall St. Analysts rating stands with Buy (3 Bullish).
- Since the start of 2022, Fulgent Genetics shares were down around 64%, and over a period of one year, shares were down around 60%.
- Shares are currently down 6.64% to $34.61 today.
