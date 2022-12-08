Fulgent Genetics stock slides as downgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Dec. 08, 2022
  • Piper Sandler analyst David Westenberg downgraded Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) to Neutral from Overweight with a price target of $40, down from $65.
  • With the acquisition of Fulgent Pharma, Fulgent Genetics "has one of the widest offerings of products and services in the industry," Westenberg tells investors.
  • However, the analyst thinks the company's mission "has become potentially too wide," and he'd like to "wait out the near-term integration and execution process."
  • Fulgent deserves credit for its execution through COVID, but there aren't many successful combined esoteric lab/drug company models, which makes the stock's risk/reward balanced, says Westenberg.
  • Fulgent Genetics Quant Rating says to Hold whereas, Wall St. Analysts rating stands with Buy (3 Bullish).
  • Since the start of 2022, Fulgent Genetics shares were down around 64%, and over a period of one year, shares were down around 60%.
  • Shares are currently down 6.64% to $34.61 today.

