Johnson Outdoors Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Dec. 08, 2022 11:59 AM ETJohnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, December 9, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.37 and the consensus revenue estimate is $168.57M (+1.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, JOUT has beaten EPS and revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- SA contributor Patrick Doyle believes Johnson Outdoors' (JOUT) valuation is fairly stretched and he'd rather preserve capital than chase a 2% dividend yield.
