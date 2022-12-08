Shell (NYSE:SHEL) has contributed an additional £1.2B (~$1.5B) to its U.K. energy retail business this year to help it withstand volatility in power prices that caused the collapse of several rival power utilities including Bulb, Reuters reported Thursday, citing financial results released Thursday.

U.K. power utilities have been hit by sharp gyrations in energy prices since the end of 2021 due to a shortage in natural gas supplies, which was exacerbated after Russia slashed supplies to Europe following its invasion of Ukraine in February.

Shell's (SHEL) U.K. energy retail business reported an operating loss of £102.4M in 2021, compared to a loss of £83.6M in 2020, according to the report.

Shell (SHEL) also extended to the U.K. unit a working capital facility of £680M "to meet its short-term working capital needs" until the end of next year.

The cash injection hardly mattered to Shell's (SHEL) overall profit, which rose to a record $30B in the first nine months of 2022.