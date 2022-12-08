Catalent falls after new short call from Glasshouse Research
Dec. 08, 2022 12:08 PM ETCatalent, Inc. (CTLT)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) dropped 4.9% following a short report from Glasshouse Research.
- Glasshouse sees "material headwinds" for the pharmaceutical contract manufacturer going forward, leading the firm to give CTLT a "strong sell" recommendation.
- Catalent (CTLT) didn't immediately return a Seeking Alpha email request for comment.
- Catalent (CTLT) short interest is 2%.
- Catalent shares jumped 13% on Nov. 28 after Barclays noted that the FDA cleared both Form 483 observations related to the company’s Belgium and Bloomington facilities, removing a key overhang on shares.
