Catalent falls after new short call from Glasshouse Research

Dec. 08, 2022 12:08 PM ETCatalent, Inc. (CTLT)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Young pharmacist checking the shelves with a digital tablet at the pharmacy

FG Trade

  • Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLTdropped 4.9% following a short report from Glasshouse Research.
  • Glasshouse sees "material headwinds" for the pharmaceutical contract manufacturer going forward, leading the firm to give CTLT a "strong sell" recommendation.
  • Catalent (CTLT) didn't immediately return a Seeking Alpha email request for comment.
  • Catalent (CTLTshort interest is 2%.
  • Catalent shares jumped 13% on Nov. 28 after Barclays noted that the FDA cleared both Form 483 observations related to the company’s Belgium and Bloomington facilities, removing a key overhang on shares.

