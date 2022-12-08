China Evergrande is said to meet with creditors Friday to unveil restructuring plan
Dec. 08, 2022 12:18 PM ETChina Evergrande Group (EGRNY), EGRNFBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- China Evergrande Group (OTC:EGRNF) (OTC:EGRNY), the world's most indebted property developer with some $300B of liabilities, is planning to hold a meeting with its dollar bondholders Friday to provide details on its highly-anticipated restructuring blueprint, Bloomberg reported Thursday, citing people with knowledge on the matter.
- The Chinese builder found itself at the center of the country's property crisis, partly triggered following the country's 2020 crackdown on financial leverage and risk-taking in real estate, after defaulting on dollar debt towards the end of 2021.
- Its dollar notes are still trading under 10 cents on the dollar, Bloomberg noted, underscoring the developer's deep financial distress. Nevertheless, this upcoming bondholder meeting brings some hopes of Evergrande (OTC:EGRNF) potentially starting to make progress in resolving its debt woes.
- Friday's planned meeting between Evergrande (OTC:EGRNF) and an ad-hoc group of its dollar bondholders is subject to change, the people told Bloomberg. Media reports indicated that Evergrande initially told its offshore creditors it plans to present a restructuring proposal as soon as the first week of December.
- In November, Evergrande was said to seek creditor approval for restructuring proposals early 2023.
