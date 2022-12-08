Revolution Medicines to regain rights to cancer candidate from Sanofi
Dec. 08, 2022 12:27 PM ETRevolution Medicines, Inc. (RVMD), SNYAMGNBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) has terminated a development and collaboration agreement with Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) for SHP inhibitor drugs.
- As a result, Revolution Medicines (RVMD) will regain rights to RMC-4630, a SHP2 inhibitor drug candidate for RAS-addicted cancers.
- The decision is a setback for Revolution (RVMD), as it could have received up to $500M as part of the collaboration.
- The company said it will continue a phase 2 trial of RMC-4630 in combination with Amgen's (AMGN) Lumakras (sotorasib) in non-small cell lung cancer. Top-line data is expected in 2H 2023.
