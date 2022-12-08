Revolution Medicines to regain rights to cancer candidate from Sanofi

Dec. 08, 2022 12:27 PM ETRevolution Medicines, Inc. (RVMD), SNYAMGNBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Medical Illustration showing lung cancer or bronchial carcinoma. 3d illustration

Mohammed Haneefa Nizamudeen

  • Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) has terminated a development and collaboration agreement with Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) for SHP inhibitor drugs.
  • As a result, Revolution Medicines (RVMD) will regain rights to RMC-4630, a SHP2 inhibitor drug candidate for RAS-addicted cancers.
  • The decision is a setback for Revolution (RVMD), as it could have received up to $500M as part of the collaboration.
  • The company said it will continue a phase 2 trial of RMC-4630 in combination with Amgen's (AMGN) Lumakras (sotorasib) in non-small cell lung cancer. Top-line data is expected in 2H 2023.
  • Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Hummingbird Insights just rated Revolution (RVMD) a buy.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.