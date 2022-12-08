BP signs MoU to develop large-scale green hydrogen plant in Egypt

Dec. 08, 2022

BP Retail Gas Station. BP and British Petroleum is a global British oil and gas company headquartered in London.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

BP (NYSE:BP) said Thursday it signed a memorandum of understanding with Egypt's government for the potential development of a large-scale renewable hydrogen production facility in the country; the MoU does not include financial terms.

BP (BP) said it will "carry out several studies to evaluate the technical and commercial feasibility of developing a multi-phase, large-scale renewable hydrogen export hub in Egypt."

The MoU follows a similar deal BP (BP) signed with Mauritania in November, as well as an earlier agreement with Adnoc to join BP's H2Teesside low carbon hydrogen project in England.

Separately, Egypt recently awarded BP (BP) with two licenses to conduct exploration activities in offshore blocks in Egypt's Nile Delta.

Given BP's (BP) stock price rally since September, it may be wise to sell into current strength, The Asian Investor writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.

