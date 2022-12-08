Braodcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is expected to see an in-depth European antitrust review of its planned $61 billion purchase of VMware (NYSE:VMW), according to a MLex report.

The full investigation is expected to be announced on Dec. 20 with a deadline for the antitrust body to complete its review in mid May, MLex said. Broadcom (AVGO) isn't expected to make any remedy offer next week.

The report comes after Broadcom (AVGO) filed a request for its Vmware (VMW) deal with the European Commission last month and the agency set a Dec. 20 deal.

Dealreporter on Tuesday said that said Broadcom (AVGO) was attending a state of play meeting with the European Commission this week to discus the transaction.

The Federal Trade Commission's review of VMW/AVGO is said focused on conglomerate effects of the combination, according to a separate Dealreporter item on Tuesday. The FTC is looking at conglomerate effects as there don't appear to any horizontal overlaps besides Endpoint Security and there are no vertical concerns.

In May, Broadcom (AVGO) announced that it was acquiring VMware (VMW) for $61B in cash and stock.

Broadcom (AVGO) is scheduled to report Q3 results after the close on Thursday.