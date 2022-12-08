Semiconductor stocks were largely in the green on Thursday, as the broader sector rebounded after several days of losses and awaited fourth-quarter results from industry stalwart Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) and Micron Technology (MU) were some of the biggest gainers in the S&P 500, all tacking on 3% or more in mid-day trading. Also seeing positive moves were Intel (INTC), Qualcomm (QCOM), Analog Devices (ADI) and Texas Instruments (TXN), all of which gained between 0.5% and 2%.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) was an outlier, as it saw fractional losses in mid-day trading to $69.68.

Semiconductor stocks tied to smartphones such as Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS), Qorvo (QRVO) and Cirrus Logic (CRUS) also saw healthy gains as Apple (AAPL) supplier Foxconn said that the "closed-loop" system that had been in place at its plant in Zhengzhou, China, had been lifted.

The announcement, made on the company's official WeChat, brought an end to the rigid system, which restricted workers to their dorms or the factory floor, after nearly two months.

Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant is widely believed to be responsible for the vast majority of Apple (AAPL) iPhone production.

Broadcom (AVGO) shares gained more than 2.3% to $530.51 as the company was set to report fourth-quarter results after the close of trading.

Analysts expect the company to earn $10.29 per share on $8.9B in revenue.

The company will hold a conference call at 5 p.m. EST to discuss the results.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Federal Trade Commission's review of Broadcom's (AVGO) $61B planned acquisition of VMWare (VMW) was focused on conglomerate effects of the potential combination.