Corcept settles patent dispute with Hikma over Cushing’s syndrome drug

Dec. 08, 2022 12:39 PM ETCorcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT), HKMPFTEVABy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Solution Concept with Handshake on Chalkboard Background

phototechno/iStock via Getty Images

  • Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) announced an agreement with Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:HKMPF) USA on Thursday to resolve the ongoing patent lawsuit related to Korlym®, an oral therapy indicated for patients with Cushing’s syndrome.
  • The litigation was filed in the New Jersey district court in 2021, shortly after Hikma (OTCPK:HKMPF) informed Corcept (CORT) about its submission of an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) seeking FDA approval for a generic version of Korlym.
  • Per the terms of the settlement, Corcept (CORT) has allowed Hikma (OTCPK:HKMPF) the rights to market a generic version of Korlym from Oct. 01, 2034, or earlier subject to certain conditions.
  • The companies plan to submit the agreement for the review of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the United States Department of Justice (DOJ).
  • A similar patent lawsuit filed by Corcept (CORT) against the U.S. unit of Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) remains pending.
  • Thanks mainly to higher sales volumes of Korlym, Corcept (CORT) added $366.0M net product revenue in 2021 with ~3% YoY growth.

