Dec. 08, 2022

Boeing (NYSE:BA) on Thursday rose as much as 4.7% as an analyst change at Citi included a different opinion on the airplane maker’s investment risk.

Jason Gursky, an analyst at Citi, began research coverage of the aerospace and defense industry with initiation reports on Boeing (BA), Lockheed Martin (LMT), Northrop Grumman (NOC) and several other companies. Previously, analyst Charles Armitage had covered Boeing (BA) at Citi.

Gursky removed the “high risk” designation from the Buy rating for Boeing (BA), while raising Citi’s price target for the stock from $209 a share to $222 a share. Boeing (BA) and its archrival Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) will benefit as airlines seek to replace older planes with newer, more fuel-efficient models.

“Both Airbus and Boeing have multi-year order backlogs and are continuing to see high demand from airlines,” Gursky said in the Dec. 7 report. “While it is true that inflationary pressures on consumers could squeeze discretionary spending and impact air traffic, this is unlikely to prevent airlines from positioning their fleets for air traffic growth over the coming decade.”

Citi estimates of commercial airplanes deliveries, 2022-2027
2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 Total
Airbus narrow-body deliveries 623 727 844 959 1,012 1,020 5,185
Boeing narrow-body deliveries 375 450 550 550 600 600 3,125
Total narrow-body deliveries 998 1,177 1,394 1,509 1,612 1,620 8,310
Airbus wide-body deliveries 77 87 97 108 108 110 587
Boeing wide-body deliveries 76 120 150 150 186 186 868
Total wide-body deliveries 153 207 247 258 294 296 1,455
Source: Citi Research

