Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) rose 4.88% in afternoon trading on Thursday as the stock looked to notch a third straight day of gains. For the week, shares of Beyond Meat are up more 14% in a mini-comeback after the stock lost almost 80% from where it stood at the beginning of the year.

BYND is a battleground stock with short interest standing at more than 40% of total float.

The bearish case on Beyond Meat (BYND) is tied to a revenue growth story that has not played out as anticipated due to subdued retail sales and underwhelming restaurant launches. During Q3, Beyond Meat (BYND) recorded a 22.5% year-over-year drop in revenue and saw a wider EBITDA loss than the year prior. The company noted that all markets and channels were negatively impacted by a combination of weaker than expected demand certain customer and distributor changes such as reductions in targeted inventory level.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on BYND is still at Strong Sell. The last two articles on BYBD from Seeking Alpha authors were also on the bearish side.

Beyond Meat (BYND) was one of the stocks highlighted in Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch last week due to the expected volatility.