Commercial Metals Co. (NYSE:CMC) said Thursday it selected Berkeley County, West Virginia, as the site of its fourth micro mill, which is expected to have the capacity to produce 500K tons/year of straight length and premium spooled rebar.

"This new micro mill, among the most environmentally friendly steelmaking operations in the world, will strengthen our operational network throughout the eastern U.S. by achieving synergies with our existing mill and downstream facilities," Chairman, President and CEO Barbara Smith said.

The $450M plant is expected to begin operations in late 2025.

Commercial Metals (CMC), which turns scrap into new, sustainable steel products by recycling more than 19B pounds of metal each year, is a "hot-performing stock that almost nobody has heard of or understands," Edward Ambrose writes in an analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.