MBIA jumps on speculation of takeover talks with rivals (update)

Dec. 08, 2022 5:09 PM ETMBIA Inc. (MBI), AGO, AMBCBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor5 Comments

PashaIgnatov/iStock via Getty Images

Update 5:10pm: Updates to add Ambac says report isn't true.

  • MBIA (NYSE:MBI) rose 10% on speculation that the company has been approached by its rivals for a takeover.
  • Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) and Ambac Financial (NYSE:AMBC) made bids for MBIA and the talks are said to be in advanced stage, according to a Street Insider item.
  • Ambac said in a statement that the report is inaccurate and the company isn't engaged in any acquisition process with any financial guarantee business.
  • The report comes after MBIA disclosed last month that it retained Barclays as an advisor to explore strategic alternatives, including a possible sale of the company.

Comments (5)

