Baudax starts phase 2 study of BX1000 in patients undergoing surgery
Dec. 08, 2022 1:21 PM ETBaudax Bio, Inc. (BXRX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) said it started a phase 2 trial to evaluate the safety tolerability and intubation conditions of BX1000 for neuromuscular blockade (NMB) in patients undergoing elective surgery.
- The study will test BX1000 in about 80 adult patients, 18-65 years of age, who undergo elective surgery using total intravenous anesthesia (TIVA) in an outpatient setting.
- The company added that about three to five minutes after induction of anesthesia, the randomized NMB treatment will be administered as an intravenous (IV) bolus.
- "We believe that BX1000, in combination with BX3000 (reversal agent), may permit precise control of the time patients are under neuromuscular paralysis," said Baudax Bio's President and CEO Gerri Henwood.
