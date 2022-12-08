Baudax starts phase 2 study of BX1000 in patients undergoing surgery

Dec. 08, 2022

  • Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) said it started a phase 2 trial to evaluate the safety tolerability and intubation conditions of BX1000 for neuromuscular blockade (NMB) in patients undergoing elective surgery.
  • The study will test BX1000 in about 80 adult patients, 18-65 years of age, who undergo elective surgery using total intravenous anesthesia (TIVA) in an outpatient setting.
  • The company added that about three to five minutes after induction of anesthesia, the randomized NMB treatment will be administered as an intravenous (IV) bolus.
  • "We believe that BX1000, in combination with BX3000 (reversal agent), may permit precise control of the time patients are under neuromuscular paralysis," said Baudax Bio's President and CEO Gerri Henwood.

