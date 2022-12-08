Omega rises as H.C. Wainwright initiates with Buy citing potential in epigenetics
Dec. 08, 2022 1:26 PM ETOmega Therapeutics, Inc. (OMGA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) recovered from four days of consecutive declines on Thursday after H.C. Wainwright launched its coverage with a Buy recommendation noting that the clinical-stage biotech is a pioneer in epigenetic medicines.
- Omega's (OMGA) epigenomic programming platform leverages epigenetics, which controls gene expression and regulates an organism's life from cell genesis, growth, and differentiation to cell death.
- While classified as mRNA molecules, the company's therapeutic candidates are "modularly designed to regulate gene expression to address hitherto undruggable targets," the analyst Robert Burns wrote, with a 12-month target of $11 on the stock.
- Additionally, the analyst notes that the company uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to speed up drug development, with its lead candidate OTX-2002 reaching the clinical from the initial validation in 27 months compared to the typical 3–4-year timeline.
- In November, Omega (OMGA) announced that the FDA issued its orphan drug designation for OTX-2002 to treat liver cancer hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).
