Omega rises as H.C. Wainwright initiates with Buy citing potential in epigenetics

Dec. 08, 2022 1:26 PM ETOmega Therapeutics, Inc. (OMGA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Wall Street in New York City

JaysonPhotography

  • Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) recovered from four days of consecutive declines on Thursday after H.C. Wainwright launched its coverage with a Buy recommendation noting that the clinical-stage biotech is a pioneer in epigenetic medicines.
  • Omega's (OMGA) epigenomic programming platform leverages epigenetics, which controls gene expression and regulates an organism's life from cell genesis, growth, and differentiation to cell death.
  • While classified as mRNA molecules, the company's therapeutic candidates are "modularly designed to regulate gene expression to address hitherto undruggable targets," the analyst Robert Burns wrote, with a 12-month target of $11 on the stock.
  • Additionally, the analyst notes that the company uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to speed up drug development, with its lead candidate OTX-2002 reaching the clinical from the initial validation in 27 months compared to the typical 3–4-year timeline.
  • In November, Omega (OMGA) announced that the FDA issued its orphan drug designation for OTX-2002 to treat liver cancer hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.