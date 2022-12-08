Thursday's midday trading saw earnings news spark massive gains in a couple of stocks that were beaten down earlier this year. Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) jumped more than 50% and Hello Group (MOMO) expanded its value by more than a quarter following the release of their respective quarterly reports.

The announcement of financial figures also gave a lift to C3.ai (AI), which posted better-than-expected quarterly results.

On the other side of the spectrum, Cutera (CUTR) posted a notable midday slide. A convertible note offering sparked selling.

Gainers

Rent the Runway (RENT) skyrocketed following the release of its latest quarterly update, with shares surging 58% in intraday trading. This came after the online fashion rental platform reported better-than-expected revenue for Q3.

RENT said its top-line figure jumped 31% from last year. Meanwhile, the company also raised its sales forecast for the full year.

Earnings news also prompted buying in Hello Group (MOMO). Shares of the Chinese social and entertainment platform jumped 27% after topping projections with its Q3 results.

C3.ai (AI) benefited from the release of its financial figures as well, with the stock climbing 7%. The AI software provider reported a loss that came in narrower than analysts had projected. Meanwhile, revenue climbed 7% to $62.4M.

Decliner

Cutera (CUTR) lost significant ground in intraday action following news of a convertible note offering. The company said it has priced a private offering of $100M of convertible senior notes.

The provider of aesthetic and dermatology solutions reported that the initial conversion rate will be 17.1378 shares of Cutera's (CUTR) common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes. On the news, shares dropped almost 7% in midday action.

