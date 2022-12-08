EU wants to delay medical device law amid supply challenges - Reuters
Dec. 08, 2022 2:28 PM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ), ABT, MDT, SYKPHG, BDX, SMMNY, SEMHFBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor3 Comments
- European Union Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides on Friday will propose delaying a law that requires all medical devices to be re-certified amidst concerns over device shortages, Reuters reported.
- The Medical Devices Regulation mandates that medical devices be re-certified by May 2024.
- However, recent data from the European Commission indicates that although manufacturers have submitted applications for ~8K devices, fewer than 2K have received the new approval.
- At that rate, the Commission noted that ~7K applications will be approved by the 2024 deadline.
- Selected device makers: Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Becton, Dickinson (BDX), Siemens Healthineers (OTCPK:SEMHF)(OTCPK:SMMNY), Royal Philips (PHG), and Stryker (NYSE:SYK).
