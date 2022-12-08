Biogen, Eisai prompt Medicare to reevaluate Alzheimer’s coverage after new data
Dec. 08, 2022 2:38 PM ETBiogen Inc. (BIIB), ESALF, ESALYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Medicare chief said Thursday that the agency is willing to reconsider coverage of Alzheimer’s drugs, after Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Eisai (OTCPK:ESALF) (OTCPK:ESALY) posted promising data for lecanemab, their new beta-amyloid beta antibody for the memory robbing disease.
- In April, Medicare severely restricted the coverage of anti-amyloid Alzheimer's therapies after Biogen (BIIB) and Eisai (OTCPK:ESALF) won FDA approval for their Alzheimer's treatment Aduhelm under controversial circumstances in June 2021.
- "I can't speak to any specifics, but just to say that our door is really open," Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, said at the Milken Institute Future of Health Summit in response to a question on the agency's approach to lecanemab.
- "We will look at it as new data comes," she added. Medicare is a government-backed insurance program that caters to people aged 65 and above, some younger people with disabilities, and patients with end-stage renal disease.
- Biogen (BIIB) and its Japanese partner Eisai (OTCPK:ESALF) (OTCPK:ESALY) rallied other Alzheimer's drug developers in November after posting robust data from their Phase 3 trial for lecanemab.
