Aerojet Rocketdyne gets $98.5M contract to produce motors, sleds for new rockets
Dec. 08, 2022 2:42 PM ETAerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) on Thursday said it received a $98.5 million contract under an Other Transaction Authority by the Naval Aviation Systems Consortium.
- The company said it will develop and manufacture rocket motors and sleds in support of the Joint Economical Sled Track Rockets program.
- “Today we look forward to supporting the Air Force and Navy with advanced solid rocket motors and sleds to support development of the nation’s next generation defense needs,” CEO and president Eileen Drake said.
