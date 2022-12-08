Aerojet Rocketdyne gets $98.5M contract to produce motors, sleds for new rockets

Dec. 08, 2022 2:42 PM ETAerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor

Aerojet Rocketdyne office in El Segundo, Ca, USA.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) on Thursday said it received a $98.5 million contract under an Other Transaction Authority by the Naval Aviation Systems Consortium.
  • The company said it will develop and manufacture rocket motors and sleds in support of the Joint Economical Sled Track Rockets program.
  • “Today we look forward to supporting the Air Force and Navy with advanced solid rocket motors and sleds to support development of the nation’s next generation defense needs,” CEO and president Eileen Drake said.

