AstraZeneca says adding to capivasertib to Faslodex reduces breast cancer progression

Dec. 08, 2022 3:18 PM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

AstraZeneca plant. AstraZeneca has been working on a vaccine for the Coronavirus, COVID and COVID-19.

jetcityimage

  • Adding AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ:AZN) experimental cancer drug capivasertib to Faslodex (fulvestrant) led to a 40% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death compared to Faslodex alone.
  • Results from the phase 3 CAPItello-291 trial indicated that progression-free survival was 7.2 months in the combination cohort vs. 3.6 months in the Faslodex alone group.
  • The objective response rate was 22.9% in the combination arm and 12.2% in other other.
  • Participants had HR-positive, HER2-low or negative locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer.
  • AstraZeneca (AZN) noted that although overall survival data is immature, early data is encouraging.
  • The pharma on Thursday also released positive data on a camizestrant + Faslodex combo in breast cancer.

