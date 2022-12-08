Mean Green, a maker of battery-powered lawn mowers that’s owned by Generac Holdings (NYSE:GNRC) on Thursday said it had opened a factory in Hamilton, Ohio. The 100,000-square-foot facility focuses on making commercial ride-on and stand-on mowers and related accessories.

The company added more than 30 new jobs with the opening and plans to add more than a dozen workers by year-end. Generac acquired Mean Green two years ago.

"As consumers focus on the electrification of everything in their lives, the lawn has not been overlooked," Matt Bieber, president of chore products for Generac, said in a statement. "Mean Green Mowers has led the charge for cleaner, environmentally friendly, commercial-grade mowing solutions since our start in 2009."

Generac (GNRC), which makes backup generators and solar-power equipment, this year has declined 73%, compared with a 13% decline for the Standard & Poor's 400 mid-cap index (SP400).