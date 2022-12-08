Williams Cos. (NYSE:WMB) said Thursday it is executing agreements with Coterra Energy (CTRA) and Dominion Energy (D) to establish the industry's first next-generation natural gas certification process across all segments of the value chain with deliveries through 2023.

Williams (WMB) said it is leveraging block-chain secured technology to track and measure end-to-end emissions from production through gathering and transmission through the aggregation and reconciliation of multiple sources of data to provide a path-specific methane intensity certification that meets or exceeds industry leading measurement protocols.

The company said the program represents the first full value chain methane emissions certification program that will meet or exceed the Quantification, Measurement, Reporting and Verification measurement standards prescribed by the Oil & Gas Methane Partnership, a partnership developed by the United Nations, the Environmental Defense Fund and the Climate and Clean Air Coalition.

