S&P 500 breaks five-session losing streak; Nasdaq, Dow also rise

Wall Street Sign

ozgurdonmaz/E+ via Getty Images

Bargain hunters stepped into the stock market on Thursday, allowing the S&P 500 to break a five-session losing streak. The Nasdaq led the rebound, rising by more than 1%.

The Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) closed +1.1%, the S&P (SP500) finished +0.8% and the Dow (DJI) ended +0.5%.

Reviewing the closing numbers, the Dow Jones climbed 183.56 points to finish at 33,781.48 and the S&P 500 advanced 29.59 points to end at 3,963.51. The Nasdaq concluded trading at 11,082.00, a rise of 123.45 points on the session.

Nine of the 11 S&P sectors posted gains on the session. This was led by a 1.6% rise in Info Tech, with Consumer Discretionary also climbing more than 1%. Communication Services and Energy both posted mild losses.

"Stocks remain in no man’s land as investors aren’t willing to bet on what [Federal Reserve Chair Jerome] Powell might say next week," BN Capital's Leo Nelissen told Seeking Alpha. "This includes tomorrow’s producer price index, the final piece of info policymakers get before the December 13-14 policy meeting. Lower-than-expected numbers might boost the stock market, yet a sustained rally isn’t in the books until the Fed has a real reason to pivot."

Nelissen added: "In other words, investors will have to digest much more data than the upcoming inflation releases to get a better picture of the state of the economy."

Stocks had generally drifted lower in the past several days, as investors worried about next week's Federal Reserve meeting. A string of stronger-than-expected economic reports cast doubt on the hope that the central bank would be able to dramatically soften its ultra-hawkish stance.

Thursday's set of incoming data reassured investors somewhat, with jobless claims figures that signaled some cooling in the labor market. Meanwhile, strong earnings from Ciena (CIEN) gave a boost to technology stocks.

According to the latest government data, the number of first-time unemployment claims climbed 4K last week to an expected 230K. Meanwhile, continuing claims rose to 1.671M, higher than 1.6M that economists were predicting.

Looking at the fixed-income market, yields rebounded after a two-day slide. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) rose 8 basis points to 3.48% and the 2-year Treasury yield (US2Y) climbed 6 basis points to 4.32%.

Among active stocks, Gamestop (GME) rallied after the release of its quarterly results.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.