S&P 500 breaks five-session losing streak; Nasdaq, Dow also rise

Bargain hunters stepped into the stock market on Thursday, allowing the S&P 500 to break a five-session losing streak. The Nasdaq led the rebound, rising by more than 1%.

The Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) closed +1.1%, the S&P (SP500) finished +0.8% and the Dow (DJI) ended +0.5%.

Reviewing the closing numbers, the Dow Jones climbed 183.56 points to finish at 33,781.48 and the S&P 500 advanced 29.59 points to end at 3,963.51. The Nasdaq concluded trading at 11,082.00, a rise of 123.45 points on the session.

Nine of the 11 S&P sectors posted gains on the session. This was led by a 1.6% rise in Info Tech, with Consumer Discretionary also climbing more than 1%. Communication Services and Energy both posted mild losses.

"Stocks remain in no man’s land as investors aren’t willing to bet on what [Federal Reserve Chair Jerome] Powell might say next week," BN Capital's Leo Nelissen told Seeking Alpha. "This includes tomorrow’s producer price index, the final piece of info policymakers get before the December 13-14 policy meeting. Lower-than-expected numbers might boost the stock market, yet a sustained rally isn’t in the books until the Fed has a real reason to pivot."

Nelissen added: "In other words, investors will have to digest much more data than the upcoming inflation releases to get a better picture of the state of the economy."

Stocks had generally drifted lower in the past several days, as investors worried about next week's Federal Reserve meeting. A string of stronger-than-expected economic reports cast doubt on the hope that the central bank would be able to dramatically soften its ultra-hawkish stance.

Thursday's set of incoming data reassured investors somewhat, with jobless claims figures that signaled some cooling in the labor market. Meanwhile, strong earnings from Ciena (CIEN) gave a boost to technology stocks.

According to the latest government data, the number of first-time unemployment claims climbed 4K last week to an expected 230K. Meanwhile, continuing claims rose to 1.671M, higher than 1.6M that economists were predicting.

Looking at the fixed-income market, yields rebounded after a two-day slide. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) rose 8 basis points to 3.48% and the 2-year Treasury yield (US2Y) climbed 6 basis points to 4.32%.

Among active stocks, Gamestop (GME) rallied after the release of its quarterly results.