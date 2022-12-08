BioVie continues hot streak following Alzheimer's data; closes up 54%
Dec. 08, 2022
- BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI), which has been on a tear since releasing additional data from a Phase 2 trial for its Alzheimer's candidate NE3107 on Tuesday, closed up 54% Thursday.
- The stock is up ~76% since Monday's close.
- An analysis of blood samples showed a potential impact on biomarkers of aging-related diseases associated with the candidate.
- Oppenheimer's Jay Olson increased his probability of success for NE3107 to 60% for Alzheimer's and 30% for Parkinson's.
- He also raised his price target to $12 from $9 (~32% upside based on Thursday's close).
