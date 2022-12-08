DocuSign Non-GAAP EPS of $0.57 beats by $0.15, revenue of $645.5M beats by $18.27M
Dec. 08, 2022 4:11 PM ETDocuSign, Inc. (DOCU)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor4 Comments
- DocuSign press release (NASDAQ:DOCU): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.57 beats by $0.15.
- Revenue of $645.5M (+18.3% Y/Y) beats by $18.27M.
- Subscription revenue was $624.1 million, an increase of 18% year-over-year. Professional services and other revenue was $21.4 million, an increase of 27% year-over-year.
- Billings were $659.4 million, an increase of 17% year-over-year.
- Net cash provided by operating activities was $52.5 million compared to $105.4 million in the same period last year.
- Free cash flow was $36.1 million compared to $90.0 million in the same period last year.
- Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments were $1.1 billion at the end of the quarter.
- Q4 Outlook: Total revenue $637 - $641M vs. consensus $641.69M; Subscription revenue $624M-$628M; Billing $705M-$715M.
- 2022 Outlook: Total revenue $2.493B to $2.497B from prior guidance of $2.47B-2.482B vs. consensus $2.48B, Subscription revenue $2.423B-2.427B. Billings $2.626B-2.636B.
Comments (4)