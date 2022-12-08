DocuSign Non-GAAP EPS of $0.57 beats by $0.15, revenue of $645.5M beats by $18.27M

Dec. 08, 2022 4:11 PM ETDocuSign, Inc. (DOCU)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • DocuSign press release (NASDAQ:DOCU): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.57 beats by $0.15.
  • Revenue of $645.5M (+18.3% Y/Y) beats by $18.27M.
  • Subscription revenue was $624.1 million, an increase of 18% year-over-year. Professional services and other revenue was $21.4 million, an increase of 27% year-over-year.
  • Billings were $659.4 million, an increase of 17% year-over-year.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $52.5 million compared to $105.4 million in the same period last year.
  • Free cash flow was $36.1 million compared to $90.0 million in the same period last year.
  • Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments were $1.1 billion at the end of the quarter.
  • Q4 Outlook: Total revenue $637 - $641M vs. consensus $641.69M; Subscription revenue $624M-$628M; Billing $705M-$715M.
  • 2022 Outlook: Total revenue $2.493B to $2.497B from prior guidance of $2.47B-2.482B vs. consensus $2.48B, Subscription revenue $2.423B-2.427B. Billings $2.626B-2.636B.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.