Nerdy cuts 17% of global workforce

Dec. 08, 2022 4:12 PM ETNerdy, Inc. (NRDY)By: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor

Unrecognizable woman wears headphones while attending meeting with co-workers

SDI Productions/E+ via Getty Images

In yet another sign of tightening belts across tech, online education company Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) announced it has completed headcount reductions representing about 17% of its global workforce.

An 8-K filing explained that the moves were made in order to reduce operating expenses and achieve adjusted-EBITDA profitability by the end of 2023. The company will incur one-time charges of $1M to $2M related to the job cuts. The reductions primarily impact hourly employees and “ a limited number” of full-time corporate employees, according to the SEC filing.

Per regulatory filings, the company maintained a total workforce of about 1,000 employees prior to the cuts.

Dig into the company’s valuation.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.