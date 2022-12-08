Nerdy cuts 17% of global workforce

In yet another sign of tightening belts across tech, online education company Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) announced it has completed headcount reductions representing about 17% of its global workforce.

An 8-K filing explained that the moves were made in order to reduce operating expenses and achieve adjusted-EBITDA profitability by the end of 2023. The company will incur one-time charges of $1M to $2M related to the job cuts. The reductions primarily impact hourly employees and “ a limited number” of full-time corporate employees, according to the SEC filing.

Per regulatory filings, the company maintained a total workforce of about 1,000 employees prior to the cuts.

