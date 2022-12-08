Torrid GAAP EPS of $0.07 misses by $0.03, revenue of $290M misses by $7.07M
- Torrid press release (NYSE:CURV): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.07 misses by $0.03.
- Revenue of $290M (-5.3% Y/Y) misses by $7.07M.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $32.1 million, or 11.1% of net sales, compared to $55.2 million, or 18.0% of net sales, in the third quarter of last year.
- Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the third quarter totaled $18.6 million.
For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 the Company expects:
Net sales between $285 million and $300 million vs $311.69M Consensus.
Adjusted EBITDA between $9 million and $14 million.
For the full year fiscal 2022 the Company now expects:
- Net sales between $1.244 billion and $1.259 billion vs $1.28B Consensus.
- Adjusted EBITDA between $145 million and $150 million.
