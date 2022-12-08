Domo Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.13 beats by $0.13, revenue of $79M beats by $2.62M

Dec. 08, 2022 4:19 PM ETDomo, Inc. (DOMO)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Domo press release (NASDAQ:DOMO): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.13 beats by $0.13.
  • Revenue of $79M (+21.4% Y/Y) beats by $2.62M.
  •  Business Outlook
  • Q4 Fiscal 2023
  • Revenue is expected to be in the range of $77.0 million to $78.0 million vs $80.35M consensus.
  • Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $0.07 and $0.11 vs -$0.19 consensus.
  •  Full Year Fiscal 2023
  • Revenue is expected to be in the range of $306.0 million to $307.0 million vs $306.52M consensus.
  • Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $0.68 and $0.72 vs -$0.94 consensus

